Alkimi ($ADS) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Alkimi has a total market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $207,685.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

