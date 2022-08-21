Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 2,879 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 35,987.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $158.33. 1,384,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,053. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

