Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,117,000 after purchasing an additional 412,306 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.36. 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.70 and a 200-day moving average of $418.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.