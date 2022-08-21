Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,500 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. 1,848,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.