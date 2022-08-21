Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,819 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,296. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
