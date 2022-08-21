Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 270 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.