Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 4,857 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,658,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,801,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,052.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 533,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 508,357 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 296,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,599. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

