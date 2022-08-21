ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

