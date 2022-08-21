Aloha (ALOHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,684.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aloha has a market cap of $463,725.33 and approximately $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aloha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,433.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003750 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Aloha Profile

Aloha (ALOHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.