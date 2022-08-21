Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Invests $491,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 0.2% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,367. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,847 shares of company stock worth $1,658,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

