Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Sells 285,681 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285,681 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for about 33.2% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $100,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.81. 532,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,508. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

