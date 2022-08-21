Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Ambev Price Performance
NYSE ABEV opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after buying an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
