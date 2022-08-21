Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after buying an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.