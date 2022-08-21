Ambire AdEx Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $23.55 million and $2.49 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095053 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

