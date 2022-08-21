American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,081,381 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 815,670 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.17% of American Airlines Group worth $731,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,593,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364,198. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

