American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $162.24. 1,895,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,050. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

