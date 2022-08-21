American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Raised to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
American Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
