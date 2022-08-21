American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Raised to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

American Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 41.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

