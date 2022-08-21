Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.