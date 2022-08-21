AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $730,826.02 and approximately $2,575.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

