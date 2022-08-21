Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ASYS opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $22,230,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Amtech Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,346,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 57,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

