Analysts Issue Forecasts for Navitas Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Navitas Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Navitas Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

