Analysts Set Expectations for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.58). The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

