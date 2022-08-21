Analyzing Reservoir Media (RSVR) & The Competition

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s peers have a beta of -0.14, indicating that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 25.16 Reservoir Media Competitors $953.76 million -$70.76 million 0.37

Analyst Ratings

Reservoir Media’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Reservoir Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 325 4 2.65

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.68%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,120.98% -3.40% 100.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

