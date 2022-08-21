Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 2.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,053,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.