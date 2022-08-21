Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 750.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

ETX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 20,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,608. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.