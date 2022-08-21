Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.49. 216,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,455. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $239.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.