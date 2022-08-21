Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,419 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,549. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

