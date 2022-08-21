APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $163.10 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $163.10 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

