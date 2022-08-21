API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Achieves $109.45 Million

API3 (API3) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. API3 has a total market capitalization of $109.45 million and $8.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00008947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

