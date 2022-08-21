Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

