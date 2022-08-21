Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.