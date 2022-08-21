Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

ARTNA opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.