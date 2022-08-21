Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.97 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

