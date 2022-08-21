Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.