Associated Banc Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $145.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

