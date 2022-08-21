Associated Banc Corp Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,710,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,961,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

