Associated Banc Corp Sells 12,860 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.09% of Schneider National worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

