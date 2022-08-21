Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,655 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

