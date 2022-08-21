Associated Banc Corp Sells 305 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Activity at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.