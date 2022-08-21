Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,636 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

