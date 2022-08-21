Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,636 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

