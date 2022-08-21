AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.