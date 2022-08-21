Augur Hits Market Capitalization of $85.66 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $85.66 million and $4.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00036370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003758 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00127754 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032887 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00095439 BTC.
About Augur
REP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars.
