Aurora Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $78,205.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00166769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032637 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

