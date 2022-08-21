Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.