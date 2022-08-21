Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $480.82 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00106025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $480.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019633 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00248598 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032104 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008548 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,987,666 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
