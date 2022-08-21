Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $480.82 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00106025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $480.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00248598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,987,666 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

