AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 2,073,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,554. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

