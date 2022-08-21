Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Raised to GBX 358

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.76).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 343.60 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,041.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.69).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

