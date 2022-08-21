Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

