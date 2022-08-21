Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,200,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,529,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,244,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,485,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $285.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

