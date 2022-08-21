Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Lifted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.07 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile



Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

