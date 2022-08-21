Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 550,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,446,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,642,000 after purchasing an additional 227,694 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

